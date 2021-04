‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit reaches 17 million followers on Instagram

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has crossed 17 million followers on Instagram.



Burak Özçivit’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel of drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Burak, who is an avid social media users, often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.

The actor is following only 15 people on photo-video sharing platform.