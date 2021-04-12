Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her painting skills

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, flaunted her painting skills in latest photos.

Esra aka Halime Sultan took to Instagram and shared her adorable photos wherein she can be seen indulging herself in hand painting.

She posted her pictures with sun with face emoji alongwith the quotes of American poet and novelist Sylvia Plath.

She wrote “Remember, remember, remember, this is now and now and now. Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.” #SylviaPlath”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

