Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Security forces patrolling in a tribal area. File photo

  • ISPR says security forces conducted an IBO in Ladha area of South Waziristan after receiving reports on the presence of terrorists.
  • ISPR says killed terrorist was an active member of the banned TTP since 2006.
  • The terrorist had joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group and had actively taken part in terrorist activities against security forces.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in South Waziristan killed a terrorist associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in the area, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The statement by the military's media wing said that the security forces conducted an IBO in Ladha area of South Waziristan after receiving reports on the presence of terrorists.

"During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed," said the ISPR.

Read more: Security forces kill most-wanted TTP militant in South Waziristan

The ISPR said that the killed terrorist was an active member of the banned TTP since 2006. He had joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group and had actively taken part in terrorist activities against security forces.

It added that after the death of Hakeemullah Mehsud, Asad joined the Shehryar Mehsud Group of the TTP.

Most-wanted TTP militant in South Waziristan

Earlier this year, the Pakistani security forces eliminated a TTP militant, who was involved in the murder of more than 50 security personnel since 2007.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan upon receiving a confirmation related to the presence of terrorists there.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO, says ISPR

Per the statement, the TTP commander — identified as Nooristan alias Hasan Baba — was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

Nooristan was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), while he was also a master trainer.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi by-election: NA-249 residents want to know what will be done to solve water problems

Karachi by-election: NA-249 residents want to know what will be done to solve water problems
Major sit-ins across Pakistan by religious party start to disband, traffic normalising

Major sit-ins across Pakistan by religious party start to disband, traffic normalising
Pakistan approaches Twitter to block malicious content against judiciary

Pakistan approaches Twitter to block malicious content against judiciary
Money laundering: FO says UK’s move to add Pakistan to high-risk countries not fact-based

Money laundering: FO says UK’s move to add Pakistan to high-risk countries not fact-based
Ramadan in Pakistan: Moon sighting committee meets today

Ramadan in Pakistan: Moon sighting committee meets today
Coronavirus: Lahore hospitals almost out of oxygen supply amid rising cases

Coronavirus: Lahore hospitals almost out of oxygen supply amid rising cases
Karachi: Flights delayed as passengers fail to reach airport due to traffic jams, say sources

Karachi: Flights delayed as passengers fail to reach airport due to traffic jams, say sources
Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival

Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival
NAB randomly arrests suspects, takes more than a year to file references against them: SC

NAB randomly arrests suspects, takes more than a year to file references against them: SC
Karachi: Protest by religious party causes severe traffic jams in several areas

Karachi: Protest by religious party causes severe traffic jams in several areas
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris in Shopian

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris in Shopian
PDM does not need to apologise to anyone: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PDM does not need to apologise to anyone: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Latest

view all