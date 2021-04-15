Money laundering case against Shahbaz, family put off till May 4

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of an assets beyond means and money-laundering case against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his family till May 4.

Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities did not produce Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz did not appear.

The jail authorities stated that Shahbaz was not produced today due to an adverse law and order situation in the city.

They requested the court to extend his judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Hamza pleaded with the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client as he was not feeling well.

Subsequently, the court granted a one-time exemption to Hamza and extended judicial remand of Shahbaz while adjourning further hearing till May 4.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

In the reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau has alleged that the Shahbaz Sharif family committed money laundering of Rs7 billion.

