Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: In order to curb the coronavirus spread, the government has rolled out a “Pass Track App” application to maintain the data of passengers traveling to Pakistan and also to track them.

As per the decision, it would be mandatory for all passengers to submit their requisite information/data through the said application.

The application will be effective from May 1, 2021.

The app will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed.

The image shows Pass Track App.

Furthermore, it is the prime responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers traveling to Pakistan have submitted complete information through the "Pass Track App" prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Any or all cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Additionally, the requirement of submission of the Health Declaration Form will cease from May 1, 2021 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through Pass Track App.

The App is available for download from Google Play and Apple App store on the links below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.passtrack.nitb.gov.pk&h1=en_GB&gl=US

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pass-track/id1531996732