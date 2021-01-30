Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for incoming passengers amid coronavirus

The International Arrivals area of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. — Facebook/File

CAA has divided countries into three categories — A, B and C

Category A includes 24 countries, Category C has six, while Category B is for countries not under A or C

P assengers from Category B states will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a revised travel advisory for incoming passengers, according to a notification late Friday night.



The CAA has divided the countries into three categories (A, B and C) with different instructions for COVID-19 testing prior to travel.



Category A has 24 countries including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Iceland, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia, while Category C has six countries, namely, South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and The Netherlands.

Category B includes all those countries which fall neither under A or C.



According to CAA, passengers from countries in category A will not need to provide PCR test reports, while passengers from Category B will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most.

The entry of passengers from Category C states is restricted and only allowed as guided by the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre.