Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for incoming passengers amid coronavirus

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

The International Arrivals area of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. — Facebook/File
  • CAA has divided countries into three categories — A, B and C
  • Category A includes 24 countries, Category C has six, while Category B is for countries not under A or C
  • Passengers from Category B states will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a revised travel advisory for incoming passengers, according to a notification late Friday night.

The CAA has divided the countries into three categories (A, B and C) with different instructions for COVID-19 testing prior to travel.

Category A has 24 countries including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Iceland, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia, while Category C has six countries, namely, South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and The Netherlands.

Category B includes all those countries which fall neither under A or C.

CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions

According to CAA, passengers from countries in category A will not need to provide PCR test reports, while passengers from Category B will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most.

CAA slaps Turkish Airlines with Rs100,000 fine for violating coronavirus SOPs

The entry of passengers from Category C states is restricted and only allowed as guided by the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre.

More From Pakistan:

Senate polls: Opposition decides to strongly oppose amendment, sources say

Senate polls: Opposition decides to strongly oppose amendment, sources say
Matric, intermediate exams to be held from July-August: Sindh education minister

Matric, intermediate exams to be held from July-August: Sindh education minister
Wedding week: Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today

Wedding week: Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry ready for baraat function today
An inside look at the menu on Bakhtawar Bhutto's nikkah

An inside look at the menu on Bakhtawar Bhutto's nikkah
Education has suffered a lot due to COVID-19, Shafqat Mehmood says

Education has suffered a lot due to COVID-19, Shafqat Mehmood says
British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK

British-Pakistani cage fighter and wife win defamation case in UK
False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO

False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO
Bilquis Edhi becomes 'Person of the Decade'

Bilquis Edhi becomes 'Person of the Decade'
'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

'No military solution': UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute
Karachi court acquits Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two more murder cases

Karachi court acquits Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two more murder cases
Raza Rabbani not in favour of government plan to have open ballot in Senate election

Raza Rabbani not in favour of government plan to have open ballot in Senate election
China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

Latest

view all