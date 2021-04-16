Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad

Newly-appointed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry says that investigations are underway to identify the culprits involved in the violent protests.



The federal minister says that a special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore, and other agencies has been set up.



He says the cell was identifying people involved in violence through various videos on social media.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies has been set up which has been helping in the identification of the people involved in the violence against the police through videos.

In a statement on Twitter, the federal minister said that dozens of people have been identified through various videos on social media so far and action is being taken against them under the Anti- Terrorism Act.

He said that the district administration will also monitor all speeches.



The protests took the lives of three people, and wounded more than 100 police officers..



The government has registered cases against the protesters under the country's anti-terrorism laws for creating chaos, vandalising public and private properties, and beating up and killing police personnel.

Nearly 100 policemen were left injured during clashes with the protesters.

Some 2,135 protesters have been arrested from across the country, out of which 1,669 were from Punjab and 228 from Sindh, according to a report of the Interior Ministry.