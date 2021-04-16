Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PML's Nawaz Sharif speak over the phone Friday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The sources said Nawaz and Fazl discussed the intensification of the PDM movement after Ramadan and the unpopularity of the government among the people in the by-elections, sources said.

Earlier, PDM had said that all political parties have equal status in the PDM. The alliance had said that PPP still had an opportunity to reconsider its decisions and consult PDM.

Earlier this week, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) has called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM.

He said the CEC had come to the conclusion that resignations from the national and provincial assemblies should be "like an atom bomb".



Bilawal said the PPP's stance that the Opposition should not "abandon the Parliament and the Senate battleground" had been vindicated.