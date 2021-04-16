Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Apr 16, 2021

  • PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PML's Nawaz Sharif speak over the phone Friday.
  • The two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation in the country.
  • Sources said Nawaz and Fazl discussed the intensification of the PDM movement after Ramadan.

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif spoke over the phone, sources said Friday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The sources said Nawaz and Fazl discussed the intensification of the PDM movement after Ramadan and the unpopularity of the government among the people in the by-elections, sources said.

Earlier, PDM had said that all political parties have equal status in the PDM. The alliance had said that PPP still had an opportunity to reconsider its decisions and consult PDM. 

Read more: Defiant PPP says it is vacating all positions in PDM, demands apology

Earlier this week, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) has called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM.

He said the CEC had come to the conclusion that resignations from the national and provincial assemblies should be "like an atom bomb".

Bilawal said the PPP's stance that the Opposition should not "abandon the Parliament and the Senate battleground" had been vindicated.

More From Pakistan:

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister
Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan

Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people

Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people
Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad

Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad
Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam
Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus

Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus
NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry
Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report

Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report
Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

Latest

view all