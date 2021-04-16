Can't connect right now! retry
Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly has treated her millions of fans with her all-time favourite photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted the stunning photo on her Story.

In the picture, Sajal and Ahad can be seen walking the ramp for one of the fashion shows.

The celebrity couple is seen wearing ethnic bridal outfit.

She posted the picture with caption “My all time fav picture” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Sajal and Ahad. 

