Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt confessed Ranbir Kapoor’s tainted romantic history doesn’t bother her

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Alia Bhatt was quizzed about Ranbir Kapoor’s past in an old interview 

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is known for his history as a womanizer in the industry.

However, that past label hardly manages to bother his current girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt who once spoke about her beau’s past several relationships.

Speaking to Filmfare in an old interview, Alia was quizzed about Ranbir’s past, to which he said: "How does it matter? It's part of someone's life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon."

"It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now,” she said.

“The best part is that we're two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He's shooting continuously. So am I. It's not a situation where you'll see us constantly together. That's the true mark of a comfortable relationship,” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Kangana voices support for Kartik Aaryan amid rift rumours with Karan Johar

Kangana voices support for Kartik Aaryan amid rift rumours with Karan Johar
Madhuri Dixit shares dance video with Nora Fatehi

Madhuri Dixit shares dance video with Nora Fatehi

Kartik Aaryan bids ‘Dostana 2’ farewell over ‘creative differences: report

Kartik Aaryan bids ‘Dostana 2’ farewell over ‘creative differences: report
Kriti Sanon says being part of different genres of films ‘keeps her on her toes’

Kriti Sanon says being part of different genres of films ‘keeps her on her toes’

Radhika Apte shares details of her directorial debut, ‘The Sleepwalkers’

Radhika Apte shares details of her directorial debut, ‘The Sleepwalkers’

Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s initial days as new parents

Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s initial days as new parents

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his early Bollywood years

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his early Bollywood years

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her life at home with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her life at home with Saif Ali Khan
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spark engagement rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spark engagement rumours

Kareena Kapoor address bond with Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor address bond with Sharmila Tagore
Parineeti Chopra wants to change the depiction of quintessential heroines

Parineeti Chopra wants to change the depiction of quintessential heroines

Inside Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor’s past feud over money

Inside Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor’s past feud over money

Latest

view all