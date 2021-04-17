Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Bhumi Pednekar recovers from coronavirus

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has finally ended her isolation after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, who has been in quarantine since April 5, took to Instagram and shared with her fans that she has recovered from coronavirus.

Bhumi wrote, “Am negative but super positive about life. #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver.”

The actress had revealed her diagnosis soon after Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo were shooting for film Mr Lele in Mumbai. 

