Showbiz
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Meera addresses ‘mental torture’ in US psychiatric hospital

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Meera has finally decided to break her silence over the scary experience in psychiatric lockdown and the “mental torture” she endured.

The actor got candid with BBC Urdu and was quoted saying, "There's a lobby that's working against me, they keep slandering my character to bring shame to my stardom."

While explaining the real reason for her visit, Meera admitted, "I've been struggling with depression, and that's why I went to the hospital. However once there, they mistook me for being crazy. They even confiscated my phone.”

"There's a difference between being depressed and mentally unstable, which is important to understand, but they refused to recognise the difference here and admitted me.”

"I was screaming the entire night, calling for help, and no one came. It was a really scary night for me. The next day, my mom made an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for my discharge.” It was only later that “I was released on a request submitted by the Pakistani Embassy.”

