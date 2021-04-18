Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Watch: Vehari Police officers share Sehri, Iftar with protesters who assaulted them

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Vehari Police has won hearts and minds by acting generously towards protesters of a banned outfit that clashed with them on the streets over the past couple of days. 

A proscribed organisation had staged violent protests across the country, leaving four police officers martyred and more than 600 injured across the country. 

Related items

However, Vehari Police treated the protesters in a generous manner by sharing food and drink with some of the protesters who were arrested, at Sehri and Iftar. 

The protesters were brought to the Police Lines Station in Vehari where they were seated at tables with police officers and offered food. 

It was a moving sight to see the same protesters, who had subjected the police to assault on the streets, sitting at one table with the same officials they had clashed with on the streets, sharing food and drink. 

The act of generosity moved the protesters, who seemed ashamed at their actions and regretted their decision to stage violent protests across the country. 

"Whatever we did was not right," said one of the protesters. 

"Our brothers who committed violence, committed a crime," said another. "They also pelted stones [and committed other violent acts] which was wrong."

A third said he would spread the message among his friends that without respecting police, the masses cannot be safe. 

Locals appreciated the step taken by Vehari Police, saying that they had set an example for all to follow and dispelled the impression that police in Pakistan subject prisoners to inhumane treatment. 

More From Pakistan:

Hyderabad: Several areas face prolonged power outages amid rainfall

Hyderabad: Several areas face prolonged power outages amid rainfall
Heavy police contingents deployed at Islamabad's entry and exit points

Heavy police contingents deployed at Islamabad's entry and exit points
UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

Saad Rizvi urges workers to disperse from mosque protest, shura members to turn themselves in

Saad Rizvi urges workers to disperse from mosque protest, shura members to turn themselves in
Shafqat Mehmood shares update related to Cambridge exams

Shafqat Mehmood shares update related to Cambridge exams
PML-N concerned over delay in Shahbaz Sharif’s release despite court order 4 days ago

PML-N concerned over delay in Shahbaz Sharif’s release despite court order 4 days ago
12 policemen taken hostage, 6 injured in attack by 'miscreants' on Lahore's Nawankot Police Station

12 policemen taken hostage, 6 injured in attack by 'miscreants' on Lahore's Nawankot Police Station
PM Imran Khan expresses 'full confidence' in finance minister Shaukat Tareen's abilities

PM Imran Khan expresses 'full confidence' in finance minister Shaukat Tareen's abilities
PM Imran Khan visits site of 'Pakistan's biggest cancer hospital' in Karachi

PM Imran Khan visits site of 'Pakistan's biggest cancer hospital' in Karachi
Sheikh Rasheed says govt is not negotiating with TLP

Sheikh Rasheed says govt is not negotiating with TLP
COVID-19: On-campus classes for grades 9-12 to begin from tomorrow in Punjab's affected districts

COVID-19: On-campus classes for grades 9-12 to begin from tomorrow in Punjab's affected districts
Schools closure: Classes from grades 1-8 will remain closed till Eid, says Shafqat Mehmood

Schools closure: Classes from grades 1-8 will remain closed till Eid, says Shafqat Mehmood

Latest

view all