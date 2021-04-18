Can't connect right now! retry
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit’s another video from the sets of reality show Dance Deewane has gone viral on social media.

Nora and Madhuri can be seen dancing their hearts out on Dilbar song and the video has taken the internet by storm.

The video clip was posted by the Dilbar girl on her Instagram after she appeared on the dance show.

She shared the video with caption, “This moment for me was everything @madhuridixitnene” followed by heart emojis.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

