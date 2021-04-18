Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai's attempts to 'put life into focus'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan get candid about ‘sensible’ wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to “put his life into track.”

The actor got candid during his interview with the Bollywood Bubble and addressed Aishwarya’s role in setting his life into prespective.

He was quoted saying, "I'm always asked, 'What did you do during the lockdown?' Some people learned to cook, some people have picked up a new language...”

“I was speaking to my wife about this, and as all wives do, they put your lives into focus and put you back on track. She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true.”

