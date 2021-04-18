Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

One of Bollywood’s freshest entries, Alaya F recently touched upon her rules towards enjoying the social media game.

According to a report by IANS Alaya shed light on her social media routine and was quoted saying, “I really enjoy social media, I try to keep it real. But I make sure not to take it more seriously. It brings in a lot of good and bad.”

“You have to focus on the good and if it gets overwhelming, take a break. If I see myself getting overwhelmed with social media, I just put my phone aside — until I am ready to deal with it again.”

