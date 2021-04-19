Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. — Reuters/Files

Pakistan reports 5,512 new infections on Monday, rising the national tally to 761,437.

73 more succumb to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 16,316.



With 272,729 cases, Sindh reports the most number of infections.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 5,512 new infections on Monday, rising the national tally to 761,437 as the country grapples with the third wave of coronavirus resulting in stricter restrictions by the authorities.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 60,162 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,512 tests returned positive.



Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll in 2021

About 73 more succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 16,316.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 272,729 cases, Punjab 270,338, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,500, Islamabad 70,079, Balochistan 20,940, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,524, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,176.

About 662,845 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

Highest number of cases

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday once again urged the nation to fully implement the COVID-19 SOPs as the country witnessed a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

On his Twitter handle, the president said the country had reported 6127 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which was close to peak figures during the 1st wave of the pandemic on June 13.

He stressed upon the people to implement SOPs to contain its further spread.

“6127 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, close to the peak in the 1st wave of 6825 on Jun 13. So PLEASE implement SOPs.

1- Wear Masks 2- Implement social distancing in bazaars and all activities 3- Ensure 3ft distance in masjid prayers. Wash hands frequently,” he posted.