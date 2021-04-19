All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic

The tweet comes on the heels of the country-wide protests that have disrupted traffic across Pakistan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) announced on Monday that all motorways, highways under its jurisdiction are now opened for all kind of traffic.

"Dear commuters, all highways, motorways under NHMP's jurisdiction are now opened for all kinds of traffic," the motorway police said on Twitter.

The tweet comes on the heels of the country-wide strike announced by religious leaders.

Last week, a religiopolitical group called for protests and sit-ins across the country which took a violent turn after protesters started clashing with the police.

According to the police, the protesters also vandalised public and private property while blocking roads which lead to massive traffic jams in different cities of Pakistan, some of which even lasted for more than five hours.

Owing to the traffic jams, flights had to be delayed, while hospitals in Lahore faced a critical situation due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders.