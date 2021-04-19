Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources

PTI lawmakers who are backing the party's former secretary-general Jahangir Tareen are likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan or the premier's designated committee this week, sources said Monday.



Following the development, Tareen cancelled a Wednesday dinner that he was going to host at his residence, sources said, adding the event was put off after a green signal from the prime minister's office.

The pro-Tareen lawmakers have refused to meet a committee formed by PM Imran Khan, insisting that they want the premier to hear their reservations.

"Imran Khan is our captain, and we will present our grievances only in front of him," the lawmakers said, according to sources.

PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies



Two days ago, PTI lawmakers had offered to quit the assemblies in support of party stalwart Jahangir Tareen, during a meeting held at his Lahore residence.

Sources privy to the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of both the national and provincial assemblies attended the huddle and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party, with a majority of them offering to resign.

According to the sources, the offer of resignations was not unanimously agreed upon by all lawmakers as a measure suited for the time being.

The lawmakers were, however, of the opinion that if "injustices" against Tareen continue, then the option of resignations from the assemblies must be exercised.

The sources said that the lawmakers also decided to contact others from the party.

'No involvement in price fixing or sugar mafia'

Two days earlier, PTI leader Tareen said he had nothing to do with the rising price of sugar or the sugar mafia.

Talking to media outside a banking court in Lahore, where Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were granted an extension in interim bail till May 3, Tareen said there is constant talk of the sugar mafia and the price of sugar going up.

"I have nothing to do with the increase in sugar price or the sugar mafia. No one said anything about a sugar case against Jahangir Tareen," he said.

He called for people to read the three FIRs against him, saying there is no mention of sugar in any of them or any allegation.

"All three FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but the FIRs picked up things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago," Tareen said.

Tareen said a fictional story has been fabricated against him. "My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. Mine and my family's accounts are with the income tax people," he said.

"Ask any businessman," the PTI leader said confidently, explaining that they [businessmen] would say that if Jahangir Tareen is not the most transparent, then who is?

Tareen repeated that an attempt is being made to tarnish his reputation.

He said everyone will find out the truth.

Sugar crisis of 2020 and its investigation report

Last year, PM Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

A report by the FIA released last year had claimed that top PTI members were among those who gained from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Tareen was said by the report to have benefited the most from the sugar crisis followed by Bakhtiar's brother.