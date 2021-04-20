Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

A picture of the National Assembly. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly which was supposed to meet on Thursday (April 22) will now meet today at 3pm, two days ahead of schedule, said the secretariat of the lower house on Tuesday.

The National Assembly tweeted that as per the earlier schedule the lower house was supposed to meet on Thursday, April 22 at 2pm.

However, it added that now the schedule has been changed and the NA session will be held today at 3pm in the Parliament House. 

The secretariat did not identify the reason behind the change in schedule. It is expected that the change was made to present a resolution in the NA seeking the expulsion of the French envoy as demanded by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The decision to move the resolution was confirmed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid earlier today.

Read more: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid

The minister had shared the news about the resolution after a government delegation, comprising of the minister himself, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

More From Pakistan:

Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus

Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus
NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif
137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan

137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan
Over 100 TLP clerics' names added to Punjab's fourth schedule list

Over 100 TLP clerics' names added to Punjab's fourth schedule list
UAE extends $2b loan repayment deadline for Pakistan

UAE extends $2b loan repayment deadline for Pakistan
Talks with banned TLP: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid

Talks with banned TLP: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid
Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources

Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources
PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal

PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal
In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit
Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources

Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources
PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation

PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation
PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

Latest

view all