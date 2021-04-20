Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today

A picture of the National Assembly. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly which was supposed to meet on Thursday (April 22) will now meet today at 3pm, two days ahead of schedule, said the secretariat of the lower house on Tuesday.



The National Assembly tweeted that as per the earlier schedule the lower house was supposed to meet on Thursday, April 22 at 2pm.

However, it added that now the schedule has been changed and the NA session will be held today at 3pm in the Parliament House.

The secretariat did not identify the reason behind the change in schedule. It is expected that the change was made to present a resolution in the NA seeking the expulsion of the French envoy as demanded by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The decision to move the resolution was confirmed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid earlier today.

The minister had shared the news about the resolution after a government delegation, comprising of the minister himself, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.