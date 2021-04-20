Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on

While COVID-19 cases surge through the roof in India, many Bollywood stars are escaping the restrictions by jetting off to the Maldives.

After Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted leaving for the Maldives after recovering from COVID-19.

However, the pair was soon given an earful on Twitter for their decision as many slammed them for being irresponsible and careless.

One user wrote: "Covid is having a very bad time in Mumbai because of these people. Covid is more in Mumbai Poor people are being killed due to this pandemic, because no work is available, no food is available. In bad time, these people are going on vacation. Waaoooo. Sinful people."

“God! Cant believe they r so careless. Why they preach about staying home to fans when they cant follow their own preaching!!!" added another.

"Celebs on social media- Stay at home, Stay safe... Celebs in reality - doing parties, marriages, going for vacations,” a third chimed in.