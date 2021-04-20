Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses hope to work with Amitabh Bachchan one day

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has expressed his hope he would work with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan one day.

Sharing throwback photo of his father with Amitabh, Babil said “I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you.”

Tagging Amitabh Bachchan, he further said “(And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan)”.

Babil is set to make his Bollywood debut with film Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri.

Amitabh has also extended best wishes to Babil for his debut film produced by Anushka Sharma.