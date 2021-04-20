Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses hope to work with Amitabh Bachchan one day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses hope to work with Amitabh Bachchan one day

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has expressed his hope he would work with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan one day.

Sharing throwback photo of his father with Amitabh, Babil said “I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you.”

Tagging Amitabh Bachchan, he further said “(And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan)”.

Babil is set to make his Bollywood debut with film Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri.

Amitabh has also extended best wishes to Babil for his debut film produced by Anushka Sharma.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video goes viral
Anil Kapoor gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Anil Kapoor gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
Priyanka Chopra says coronavirus situation in India is ‘grave’, urges fans to stay home

Priyanka Chopra says coronavirus situation in India is ‘grave’, urges fans to stay home
Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s 18th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s 18th birthday
Mehwish Hayat reveals Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Friends’ is her favourite show

Mehwish Hayat reveals Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Friends’ is her favourite show
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off for vacation to Maldives

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off for vacation to Maldives
Adnan Siddiqui gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan flaunts surfing skills, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan flaunts surfing skills, video goes viral
Minal Khan supports Naila Jaffery’s plea to pay artists royalties

Minal Khan supports Naila Jaffery’s plea to pay artists royalties
Minal Khan, Aiman Khan send tongues wagging in latest post

Minal Khan, Aiman Khan send tongues wagging in latest post

Latest

view all