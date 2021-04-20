Karachi: No action taken against man for aerial firing, showing off weapons

Video of a man involved in indiscriminate aerial firing and showing off weapons goes viral on social media.

Despite being identified by police, no action has been taken against the man.

Police say the man owns arms and ammunition shop in DHA, Karachi.

A video of a young man showing off weapons and being involved in aerial firing in Karachi's Defence Phase 8 recently went viral on social media, drawing condemnation from different echelons of society.

Even though the police has identified the man, no action has been taken against him so far, Geo News reported Tuesday.

In the viral footage, the young man could be seen openly displaying weapons of different sizes and being involved in aerial firing in public spaces. He could also be seen driving a vehicle with a government number plate.

Even though aerial firing is fairly common in Pakistan, especially on weddings, festivals, and New Year's Eve, it is illegal under the law.

