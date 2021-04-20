Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Karachi weather: Hot, dry winds likely to blow during next two days

  • The temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 35-38°C.
  • Met says western system winds ending the northern areas.
  • Hot, dry winds to blow from the northwest during the day.

Hot and dry winds are likely to blow from the northwest in Karachi during the next two days, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The Met said the western system winds are ending the northern areas, and due to that, Karachi has become a high-pressure area that will experience a change in the direction of winds during the next two days.

The meteorological department said hot and dry winds would blow from the northwest during the day, while the weather will remain hot and dry on Wednesday, and the temperature may reach 36-38°C.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected on Thursday, with temperatures hovering between 35-37°C.

