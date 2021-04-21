Can't connect right now! retry
Case registered against firing incident on senior journalist Absar Alam

Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam
  • A case of firing on senior journalist Absar Alam has been registered in Shalimar police station.
  • According to police officials, a case has been registered and an attempted murder charge has been included in the FIR.
  • Journalist bodies have condemned the incident.

ISLAMABAD: Shalimar Police has registered a case against unidentified men for firing on senior journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation along with the team inspected the crime scene while the video of CCTV cameras installed in the area is also being obtained for further investigation.

Read more: Senior journalist, former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam shot in Islamabad

On Tuesday, Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad by unidentified men when the veteran journalist was taking a walk in a park in the federal capital's F-11 area.

Later, a video of the wounded journalist travelling in a car surfaced on social media.

He can be heard saying he was walking outside his home when he was "shot by someone".

"My message to those who shot me: I will not be intimidated," Alam adds.

Political leaders, journalist bodies condemn incident

Meanwhile, the attack on the senior journalist has been condemned by the top political leadership of the country and journalist bodies.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, taking notice of the incident, has ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad to launch an inquiry and immediately arrest the people involved.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident and said the government had directed the police to probe the matter.

The minister said as soon as further details of the incident are available, he would share them with the media.

PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, also condemning the incident, said silencing the voice of dissent is a cancer that has “plagued this country for many years”.

“Absar Alam sahab is the latest victim of this cruel and barbaric crime. May Allah SWT heal his wounds and the wounds of this country,” she added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari deplored the incident and demanded that the people involved in the incident be arrested.

“An inquiry should be launched into the incident,” Bilawal said as he prayed for the early recovery of the journalist.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also strongly condemned the “assassination attempt” on the senior journalist. “HRCP sees such cowardly acts of violence against journalists as an assault on an already muzzled media,” it added.

On the other hand, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has condemned the assassination attempt on senior journalist Absar Alam.

The CPNE said that the attack on Alam was a terrorist act and the authorities should take immediate action against the culprits.

