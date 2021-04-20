Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Senior journalist, former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam shot in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Senior journalist and ex-chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam. — File photo

  • Unidentified man shoots senior journalist Absar Alam; Alam in stable condition.
  • Police say incident took place in a park in Islamabad's F-11 area.
  • Interior minister takes notice, orders inquiry; condemnations pour in from government representatives, Opposition members and journalist bodies.

Senior journalist and former chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to police, Alam was shot in the stomach but is in a stable condition.

The journalist was taking a walk in a park situated in the capital's F-11 area when an unidentified man came and shot him, police said.

Later, a video of the wounded journalist travelling in a car surfaced on social media.

He can be heard saying he was walking outside his home when he was "shot by someone".

"My message to those who shot me: I will not be intimidated," Alam adds.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, taking notice of the incident, has ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad to launch an inquiry and immediately arrest the people involved.

Alam's statement to police

In his statement to the police, the senior journalist said the man who shot him was likely 27 or 28 years old.

Alam said he was walking in a park near his house where the young man was also present. "The man was carrying a pistol and shot at me," he said.

The senior journalist said the suspect shot him on the right side of his stomach after which his friends took him to a hospital.

Incident condemned by govt, Opposition

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident and said the government had directed the police to probe the matter.

The minister said as soon as further details of the incident are available, he would share them with the media.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, also condemning the incident, said silencing the voice of dissent is a cancer that has "plagued this country for many years".

"Absar Alam sahab is the latest victim of this cruel and barbaric crime. May Allah SWT heal his wounds and the wounds of this country," she added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari deplored the incident and demanded that the people involved in the incident be arrested.

"An inquiry should be launched into the incident," Bilawal said as he prayed for the early recovery of the journalist.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq said he was saddened to hear of the incident and strongly condemns it. He said it is worrying to see such a state of affairs in the capital.

Other notable figures, such as PPP's Farhatullah Babar, also condemned the incident in strong terms.

HRCP terms incident 'assault on already muzzled media'

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also strongly condemned the "assassination attempt" on the senior journalist.

"HRCP sees such cowardly acts of violence against journalists as an assault on an already muzzled media," it added.

Journalists demand speedy action

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the attack on Alam and demanded the culprits be immediately arrested and punished.

The journalists of Pakistan Press Club in Brussels and the Journalists Forum in Jeddah also condemned the alleged assassination attempt on Alam.

"Journalists cannot be silenced through such tactics," the journalists in Brussels said.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan likens Indian movie scene to ploy by 'corrupt mafias' against PTI

PM Imran Khan likens Indian movie scene to ploy by 'corrupt mafias' against PTI
Karachi weather: Hot, dry winds likely to blow during next two days

Karachi weather: Hot, dry winds likely to blow during next two days
Karachi: No action taken against man for aerial firing, showing off weapons

Karachi: No action taken against man for aerial firing, showing off weapons
TLP ends protest outside Lahore's Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen

TLP ends protest outside Lahore's Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen
Govt to maintain ban on TLP

Govt to maintain ban on TLP
Watch: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi threatens to hit NA speaker with shoe

Watch: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi threatens to hit NA speaker with shoe
FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Iran on 3-day visit

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Iran on 3-day visit
Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition

Sparks fly in Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa's petition
Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Abdullah Siddiqui becomes latest Pakistani to make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List
NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday

NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday
PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources

PM Imran Khan praises Sheikh Rasheed for successful talks with TLP: sources
Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session

Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session

Latest

view all