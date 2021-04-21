TLP chief Saad Rizvi remains under arrest under terrorism law: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday clarified that the government retains custody of the head of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act.

The minister, while speaking to the media, also clarified that the head of the TLP has not been released as yet.

Talking about the protests led by the proscribed party, Rasheed said that the police had arrested 733 people on various charges, out of which 669 have been released.

He added that the people were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

He added that the protestors burnt 30 cars and returned five cars they had seized.

On abducted policemen, the minister said that 12 kidnapped personnel were returned on the night of April 19.

The minister said that 210 of the FIRs registered will complete the legal process. He added that TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s case is included in these.

“Whoever takes the law into their hands, the law will take them in its hand,” warned Rasheed.

The interior minister also noted that a National Assembly session was summoned on April 20 to debate the expulsion of the French envoy as demanded by the banned TLP.

He added that a committee will be formed to take a decision on the issue.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will take western leaders into confidence over the importance of the finality of prophethood,” said Rasheed.

UK asked to deport Nawaz Sharif

The interior minister also spoke about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his media talk, saying that he had had a detailed discussion with the British envoy on the issue.

“I told the British High Commissioner Christian Turner to deport Nawaz Sharif, as he is a fugitive of the court,” said the interior minister.

He recalled that the envoy told him to request extradition from the British government. He added that the envoy told him that both governments want to talk on the matter, "but did not give a very positive response".