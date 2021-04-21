PM Imran Khan operates his Twitter account himself, says focal person on digital media

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram

PM Imran Khan does all Twitter posting himself; on Instagram some posts are put up by him, while others by a team, says focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid.



A scene from a Bollywood movie was shared on PM Imran Khan's Instagram account yesterday, which was later removed.



Khalid says after a routine quality control check — that takes place after every few hours — the clip was deleted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan operates his Twitter account himself, the premier's focal person on digital media, Dr Arsalan Khalid, told BBC Urdu on Wednesday.

The focal person said while the premier publishes tweets himself, on Instagram, he publishes some posts himself, while others are put up by a team on his behalf.

Khalid's clarification comes a day after a clip from a Bollywood movie was shared on PM Imran Khan's Instagram account, which was later removed.

Accompanying the clip was the caption: "It is what has been planned against the PTI govt from day one by the corrupt mafias".



A screenshot of the post, later taken down by the prime minister.

The clip, taken from the movie Inquilaab (1984), shows a meeting by members of a political party hatching a plan to destabilise the government.

Responding to why the clip was taken down, Khalid said it was posted by a member of the team running the account as the scenes in the clip "accurately reflected the current situation and the restlessness of the Opposition".

Dr Khalid said a routine quality control check — that takes place after few hours — led to the deletion of the clip.



