Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently got candid about the grave impact of covid-19 and the importance of self-isolation during the second wave.

The actor addressed the covid-19 pandemic in a video message on Instagram and began by saying, I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.”

Kapoor even went on to say, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times.”

Check it out below:


More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut berates ‘fools’ feeling ‘depressed’ by the pandemic

Kangana Ranaut berates ‘fools’ feeling ‘depressed’ by the pandemic

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday
Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers

Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers
Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on
Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again

Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi
Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media
Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’

Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’
Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'

Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'
Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing

Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing

Latest

view all