Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently got candid about the grave impact of covid-19 and the importance of self-isolation during the second wave.
The actor addressed the covid-19 pandemic in a video message on Instagram and began by saying, I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.”
Kapoor even went on to say, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times.”