Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently got candid about the grave impact of covid-19 and the importance of self-isolation during the second wave.

The actor addressed the covid-19 pandemic in a video message on Instagram and began by saying, I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.”

Kapoor even went on to say, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times.”

Check it out below:



