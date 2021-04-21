Can't connect right now! retry
Why was the Bollywood movie clip shared by PM Imran Khan on Instagram taken down?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

 Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram

  • PM's focal person on digital media says clip was removed during routine quality check.
  • The focal person says clip was posted by a member of the team that operates PM's account.
  • The clip was taken from a Bollywood movie Inquilaab (1984).

A Bollywood movie clip was shared from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Instagram account yesterday (Tuesday); however, after a few hours, it was taken down.

A screenshot of the post, later taken down by the prime minister.

Issuing a clarification on the matter, the premier's focal person on digital media, Dr Arsalan Khalid, told BBC Urdu on Wednesday that a routine quality control check — that takes place after few hours — led to the deletion of the clip.

Khalid said it was posted by a member of the team running the account as the scenes in the clip "accurately reflected the current situation and the restlessness of the Opposition".

The focal person said while the premier publishes tweets himself, on Instagram, he publishes some posts himself, while others are put up by a team on his behalf.

The clip, taken from the movie Inquilaab (1984), shows a meeting by members of a political party hatching a plan to destabilise the government.


