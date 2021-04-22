Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

India using Afghan soil to carry out terrorism in Balochistan, says President Alvi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

President Arif Alvi. Photo: Screengrab of Vice News. 

  • "I don't have the right to say something which, under the garb of freedom of speech, injures the sentiments of others," says President Alvi.
  • Pakistan cannot move towards normalisation of ties with India unless it rolls back August 5 move, says President Alvi.
  • India using Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Balochistan, he says.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said India is using Afghanistan's soil to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan.

Related items


The Pakistani president was speaking to the US media on various issues. On ties between New Delhi and Islamabad, he said Pakistan cannot move towards normalisation of ties with India it rolls back its August 5 decision to scrap Indian-occupied Kashmir's autonomy. 

He commented on the Afghan Reconciliation Process, saying that the US's decision to withdraw its forces from the war-torn country is a positive step towards peace in Afghanistan. 

"Pakistan will try to persuade the Taliban to take part in the Turkey conference," said the president. 

On India's involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, Alvi said Pakistan has informed the global community of India's designs. 

"India is using the Afghan soil to meddle in the affairs of Balochistan and carry out terrorism there," he said. 

Alvi also said the relations between Pakistan and the United States are improving. 

He touched upon the topic of Pakistan's internal affairs, stating that when it comes to reconciliation between the government and the Opposition, the matter of accountability is of primary importance. 

"Due to the Opposition's lack of cooperation, the government has failed to pass a lot of legislation," he said. 

President Alvi said he completely trusts the judiciary which is why the Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference was sent to the Supreme Judicial Council. 

President Alvi on decision to expel French ambassador

A couple of days ago, a session of the National Assembly was called during which a PTI lawmaker passed the resolution to debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Violent protests staged by the proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) triggered clashes which led to the deaths of four police officers, while 800 were wounded. One of the main demands of the TLP from the government is to expel the ambassador of France after French President Emmanuel Macron supported blasphemous sketches published by French magazine, Charlie Hebdo.

Following the clashes, the government held talks with the TLP and decided to submit a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy.

Alvi said Pakistan is a democratic country and a resolution demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador is presented in the lower house for debate.

"I don't have the right to say something which, under the garb of freedom of speech, injures the sentiments of others," he said. 

More From Pakistan:

500,000 SinoVac coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan

500,000 SinoVac coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan
Complete lockdown expected in cities with 10% coronavirus positivity ratio: sources

Complete lockdown expected in cities with 10% coronavirus positivity ratio: sources
PM Imran Khan calls for less taxes, more 'out-of-the-box' solutions

PM Imran Khan calls for less taxes, more 'out-of-the-box' solutions
'Our aim is to make a common man's life easier,' says PM Imran Khan

'Our aim is to make a common man's life easier,' says PM Imran Khan
'Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,' reiterates Gen Bajwa in meeting with Afghan envoy

'Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,' reiterates Gen Bajwa in meeting with Afghan envoy
Justice Isa case: Justice Maqbool Baqar leaves court after row with judges

Justice Isa case: Justice Maqbool Baqar leaves court after row with judges
HEC warns against individuals posing as 'attestation agents'

HEC warns against individuals posing as 'attestation agents'
Pakistan Railways to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr: sources

Pakistan Railways to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr: sources
HEC reopens registration for Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

HEC reopens registration for Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme
Quetta suicide attack: China confirms ambassador was not in hotel during blast

Quetta suicide attack: China confirms ambassador was not in hotel during blast
Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkish ministers to discuss Afghan peace prospects

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkish ministers to discuss Afghan peace prospects
Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack, says interior minister

Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack, says interior minister

Latest

view all