Friday Apr 23 2021
Afghan peace process on the agenda during FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's two-day Turkey trip

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

  • FM undertaking two-day official visit to Turkey.
  • He will be holding talks on bilateral relations and regional security.
  • In a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan, latest developments in the Afghan peace process will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is visiting Turkey for two days on an official trip to hold talks on bilateral relations and regional security.

During his visit, FM Qureshi will have bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The two FMs will discuss preparations for the seventh session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

The two sides will also discuss the regional security situation.

Qureshi will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan.

In the trilateral meeting, the three FMs will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said Friday’s three-way meeting would cover “recent developments regarding the Afghan peace process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration.”

On Monday, Pakistan urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now shun summits about Afghanistan until all foreign forces leave.

The decision was taken after the United States said last week it would withdraw all troops by Sept. 11 this year, later than a May 1 deadline set out by the previous administration.

With additional input from Reuters 

