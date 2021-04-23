'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan

Friday Apr 23, 2021
South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Wednesday asked Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to give "someone else a chance" to score runs.
Taking to Twitter after Pakistan's win against Zimbabwe in the first T20I, Shamsi said that Mohammad Rizwan is "still scoring runs for fun".
"Give someone else a chance also brother. Other people have to make a living too," added Shamsi.
The South African was responding to Pakistan Cricket Board's tweet that included a picture of Rizwan with his player of the match award.
Read more: Mohammad Rizwan makes it to Wisden's 2021 list of 'cricketers of the year'
Pakistan on Wednesday defeated Zimbabwe by 11 runs, successfully defending their 149-run total in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club.
Rizwan's 82-run innings helped Pakistan set a target of 150 runs for Zimbabwe after the Men In Green were asked to bat first after the home team won the toss.
The wicketkeeper-batsman is in phenomenal form and scoring runs for his team.