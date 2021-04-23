Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

File photo of Shaniera Akram, philanthropist and wife of former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram.

Shaniera Akram, philanthropist and wife of former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram, on Friday said that her prayers are with neighbouring India as the country is going through the worst coronavirus situation.

Akram shared a video report on Twitter that highlights the loss endured by neighbouring country India due to the ongoing global pandemic in recent days.

She expressed deep regret over the worsening situation caused by the virus.

"So so sad. The only form of defence against this Invisible Monster is to try to understand it. Protect yourselves, protect your loved ones. My prayers are with you India stay strong," the social activist wrote on the micro-blogging site.

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

With 332,730 new cases, India's total caseload has now passed 16 million.

Deaths in the past 24 hours, deaths also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.