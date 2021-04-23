Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter as India battles coronavirus

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is evacuated from a hospital after it caught fire in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters

India's coronavirus epidemic is hitting new records daily, and the health care system in the most affected areas of the country seems on the brink of collapse.

Just today, India recorded the world's highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, while daily deaths from COVID-19 have also jumped by a record.

With 332,730 new cases, India's total caseload has now passed 16 million (1 crore 60 lakhs).

Deaths also jumped to a record 2,263 in the past 24 hours, the Indian health ministry said, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned that most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

Medical oxygen and beds have particularly become scarce, with major hospitals putting up notices saying they have no room for any more patients. Police are being deployed to secure oxygen supplies.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in northern and western India, posted an appeal on Twitter on Friday for emergency supply of oxygen at its facility in Delhi.

"We regret to inform you that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi ... till oxygen supplies stabilise," the company said.

Similar desperate calls from hospitals and ordinary people have been posted on social media for days this week across the country.

Seeing the situation in India, Pakistani have started the trend #Indianeedsoxygen in an appeal to the Pakistani government to help provide the much needed gas to the neighbouring country.

Some sent prayers that the situation in India improves soon.

On Friday, #Indianeedsoxygen and #Indianlivesmatter were the top two trends on Pakistani Twitter.

Activist Usama Khilji joined the Pakistani Twitterati appealing that Pakistan extend help to India with oxygen supplies.

Tayab wished India would recover soon and hoped that both countries can defeat COVID-19 together.

Some, worried about the situation next door, have called on Pakistan to impose a coronavirus lockdown.

Twitter user Imran said he has been hoping that every day, when he gets up, he hopes the situation in India improves; but, unfortunately, that has not been the case. He sent prayers wishing that the misery ends in India and the whole world.

Rozina shared an image to show the reality of the situation.

Its not just the common man suffering in India many high profile people including Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Sigh have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had wished the former Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus, amid a surge in India's COVID-19 infections.

The former premier had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was admitted to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Indian media reported.

"Wishing ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from COVID-19," the premier said in a tweet.