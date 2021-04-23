Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Did you know that without properly wearing a mask, you are merely two inches away from from catching COVID-19?

As the third coronavirus wave continues to be punishingly more contagious and lethal, experts are reminding populations around the world that the use of a mask is the only saving grace in such a dire situation.

In Pakistan, however, it appears people have vowed not to take the threat seriously. They are seen displaying a lackadaisical attitude in the face of an increasingly worrying situation.

There are those who simply think wearing one is unnecessary. And there are those who have one on, but two inches too low, on their chins instead of over their nose.

Then there are those who have it on correctly, covering their nose, but then for some strange reason, take it off while talking to someone. As if a conversation can only take place when both people behold each other's faces.

A man with a mask on his chin stands at the entrance of his shop for medical and fitness supplies displaying a precautionary sign for the customers as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan December 8, 2020. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Health experts have repeatedly characterised proper mask wearing as the most important aspect in the battle against coronavirus. It is one that people need to assimilate into the normal course of their daily living.

The difference between catching coronavirus and staying protected, is therefore, a question of merely two inches. It is important to remember that to keep the virus at bay, wearing a mask — and wearing it as advised — may prove to be the single most important weapon you can use in your defence.

So do your part to stop the spread. Wear a mask. And wear it properly.

Related items



More From Pakistan:

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge
Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021
Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams

Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams
PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic
4-year-old girl from Karachi becomes youngest Microsoft professional

4-year-old girl from Karachi becomes youngest Microsoft professional
Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition

Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition
Karachi University faculty members publish back-dated papers in bid to get promotions

Karachi University faculty members publish back-dated papers in bid to get promotions
Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail

Shahbaz Sharif released from prison on bail
NA session adjourned indefinitely as angry Opposition lawmakers confront deputy speaker

NA session adjourned indefinitely as angry Opposition lawmakers confront deputy speaker
Karachi court acquits MQM workers six years after Nine Zero raid

Karachi court acquits MQM workers six years after Nine Zero raid
Nawaz Sharif's properties, assets to be put up for auction under court orders

Nawaz Sharif's properties, assets to be put up for auction under court orders

Latest

view all