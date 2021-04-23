Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
APP

FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan

By
APP

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) addressing a joint press conference along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu following the trilateral meeting hosted by Turkey in Istanbul on April 23, 2021. — Twitter/SMQureshiPTI

  • It is a unique opportunity for Afghans to show farsightedness, says FM Qureshi.
  • FM Qureshi's comments came during Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral meeting.
  • We as brothers can only facilitate, says the foreign minister.

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday a negotiated political solution was the only way forward for Afghanistan, as he lauded the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral meeting.

“It is a unique opportunity for Afghans to show farsightedness. If they suffer, everybody will suffer. It is important that Afghans sit together and find a way forward,” he said while addressing a joint press conference along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu following the trilateral meeting — hosted by Turkey.

The foreign minister said as there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict, adding Pakistan had urged and would continue to pursue all the Afghan parties to sit together and find a way forward.

“We as brothers can only facilitate,” he remarked.

He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, which had suffered the most due to war in Afghanistan than any other country in the world.

Related items

The foreign minister said during the trilateral meeting, they discussed various issues relating to Afghanistan, including economic, security, migration, refugees, etc.

“Illegal migration is an issue, which needs to be tackled,” he said, adding he also discussed this issue during his visit to Tehran.

During the trilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and exchanged views on achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process.

More From Pakistan:

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro

Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro
Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge
2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19
Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption

Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption
Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021
Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams

Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams
PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic

Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic
4-year-old girl from Karachi becomes youngest Microsoft professional

4-year-old girl from Karachi becomes youngest Microsoft professional
Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition

Supreme Court not to consider FBR report in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition

Latest

view all