Lockdown imposed in 15 areas of Lahore as COVID-19 cases surge

Authorities have imposed a smart lockdown targeting 15 areas of Lahore, Geo News reported on Sunday, as coronavirus cases surge in the city.

According to sources, the lockdown has been imposed in 15 areas of Lahore till May 7.

On the other hand, the smart lockdown in various parts of Punjab has been extended till May 17.

As per the SOPs issued by authorities, business centres in Punjab will be closed at 6pm while Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays where businesses will remain shuttered.

In addition, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals, and gatherings will be completely banned during the lockdown.

118 new coronavirus cases reported today

Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).