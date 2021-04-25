Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: PCB Twitter

Hassan Ali included in playing XI as well

Danish Aziz, Asif Ali and Arshad Iqbal have been benched for today's match

Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I today at Harare

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-handed batsman Sharjeel Khan will be seen in action today, after they were included in the playing XI ahead of the third T20I.

Fast bowler Hassan Ali has also be featured in the playing XI squad in the third T20I, as the green shirts benched Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal for the third match.



Pakistan go into the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today (Sunday) nervous and under pressure, after it was handed a shocking defeat by the hosts in the last match.

Pakistan's middle order was yet again exposed when it failed to score big. Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez putting up dismal performances, resulting in a batting collapse.

Chasing Zimbabwe's 119-run target, the green shirts were dismissed for 99 runs.

Luke Jongwe starred with the ball to help Zimbabwe level the series with his impressive returns of 4/18.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his middle order to step up. “The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues,” he said ahead of the final T20I. “Hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination,” he added, hinting at some important changes.

The pitches here in Harare appear to have plenty in them for bowlers, with both captains agreeing totals around 140-150 were challenging.