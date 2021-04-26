Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for April 29 match against Zimbabwe in Harare

By
Sports Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Babar Azam plays a shot as Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Brendon Taylor looks on. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Members of the Pakistan Test squad have gathered in Harare after the T20 series win against Zimbabwe.
  • A series of two Test matches will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with the first Test starting from April 29.
  • Pakistan is the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Test cricket squad is all set to train in Harare today (Monday) after the green shirts won the T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Members of the Pakistan Test squad have gathered in Harare after the T20 series win against Zimbabwe. The T20 squad members will start going home today.

Eleven members of the Test squad from Pakistan arrived in Zimbabwe on April 21. They joined the rest of the squad after getting tested for COVID-19 and a five-day isolation period.

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I

The cricketers were, meanwhile, training separately.

A series of two Test matches will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with the first Test starting from April 29.

This will mark the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan’s last Test on Zimbabwean soil.

According to a PCB statement, the two Tests will start at 12:30pm. The second Test will commence on 7 May.

Pakistan is the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani team has toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men’s side, while the women’s sides visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, the Pakistan U19 squad will tour Bangladesh for a four-day and five 50-over-side matches.

Zimbabwe last hosted an international series – a two-Test series against Sri Lanka – in January 2020.

More From Sports:

'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19

'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19
IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players

IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs
Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI

Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI
Inzamam says Babar has been lucky to win previous matches despite team facing middle-order crisis

Inzamam says Babar has been lucky to win previous matches despite team facing middle-order crisis
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in final T20I, take series 2-1

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in final T20I, take series 2-1

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week
Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik

Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs
Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Latest

view all