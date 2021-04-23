Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe´s Wesley Madhevere (R) plays a shot as Pakistan´s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on April 23, 2021. — AFP

Zimbabwe bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 99 runs, with one ball to spare.

Pakistan's wickets started to rumble after Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion.

Only three Pakistani cricketers managed to score in double digit figures.

HARARE: Zimbabwe on Friday beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.

Zimbabwe bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 99 runs, with one ball to spare — marking their first victory against the Men In Green in the T20Is.

Pakistan's wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.

However, skipper Babar Azam tried to hold the fort by scoring 41 runs, but it was not enough to reach the lowest total that was scored at the Harare Sports Club.

The home team's bowlers did well on their side, with Luke Jongwe leading the way by taking four wickets for 18 runs. Ryan Burl took two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan were able to restrict Zimbabwe to 118 runs. The Men In Green had made two changes in the playing eleven at the start of the match.

Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal was given the T20I debut cap while middle-order batsman Asif Ali was recalled to the side. The two had replaced Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

For Pakistan, regular wickets taken by its bowlers throughout the innings ensured the team would require 119 runs to win.

For the hosts, only four players were able to make double digit scores with opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe the only one who scored more than 30 runs.

Pakistani bowlers did not disappoint, with Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz taking two wickets each while debutant Arshad Iqbal, leg spinner Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf and pacer Haris Rauf picked a wicket each.

Aziz, while speaking to the commentators after the innings, said that the team tried bowling wicket to wicket to the opposition.



He praised the team management and skipper Babar Azam for including the youngsters in the playing XI, referring to it as a "good opportunity".

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (captain) Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.