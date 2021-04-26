Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 26 2021
Syed Mohammad Askari

Eid likely to fall on May 14 in Pakistan, Ramadan to be of 30 days

Syed Mohammad Askari

Monday Apr 26, 2021

A view of the moon. Photo: File

KARACHI: This year's Ramadan is predicted to be of 30 days with Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on Friday, May 14 (Friday), reported The News.

"The new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH will be born on the night between May 11 and 12 at about 12:01pm. The sun will set and the age of the moon will be 19 hours and 31 minutes," Head of the Institute of Space Sciences and Technology, Karachi University, Professor Javed Iqbal told the publication.

"The time between sunset and moonset will be only 36 minutes."

Read more: Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan, vows Tahir Ashrafi

Iqbal explained that the moon will not be visible on May 12 as it will be about 6.5 degrees from the horizon at sunset. Based on this, he said that there is a strong possibility that Ramadan will last 30 days and Eid will fall on May 14.

Controversy has traditionally surrounded the citing of the moon in the country every year at the start and culmination of Ramadan.

The controversy splits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas from the rest of the country which results in two different dates for Eid in Pakistan.

