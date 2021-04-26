Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan, asks India to cancel IPL

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday appealed to the cricket boards of Pakistan and India to not hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the region.

"BCCI & PCB should both rethink if this is a good time to continue the IPL or restart the PSL. Things are tough," tweeted Shoaib along with a snippet of his YouTube vlog.



In the vlog, Akhtar stated that if the IPL can be stopped or postponed then it must be done so or should only go ahead if SOPs can be implemented strictly.

“India is burning IPL must stop,” said the former Pakistani pacer. He explained that he was not saying this because the PSL was stopped.

“I also want PSL to not happen this year in June. If pandemic is spreading then PSL should not happen in June,” suggested Akhtar.



Read more: Shoaib Akhtar says he 'was denied opportunity' to take Pakistan to 2011 World Cup final

He added that the IPL was not important and the money being used on it should be given to people so oxygen tanks can be brought and people can be saved from dying.

“We do not want cricket, we do not want heroes, we do not want entertainment at this time. We right now want people to be saved in India and Pakistan,” appealed the former fast bowler who had played for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Akhtar said that he was using “strong words” as it was a matter of life and death.

Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

He added that the IPL was not important and the money being used on it should be given to people so oxygen tanks can be brought and people can be saved from dying.

“We do not want cricket, we do not want heroes, we do not want entertainment at this time. We right now want people to be saved in India and Pakistan,” appealed the former fast bowler who had played for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Akhtar said that he was using “strong words” as it was a matter of life and death.



Read more: IPL team announced instead of ICC Teams of the Decade, says Shoaib Akhtar

“I strongly appeal to the government to impose a curfew and not a lockdown as we do not follow SOPs. I want the army to come and make people follow the SOP’s strictly,” said the Pakistani pacer.

He also suggested that the programme that he is part of on national television, PTV, should also be cancelled and be done from home.



'Everyone must come forward to help India'

The former Pakistan international deplored that India is in a crisis and there was no way that Pakistanis could send zakat to India.

“How do we send money to India? I cannot understand how we send money to India,” said Akhtar.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar lost for words after KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi named in former pacer's honour

The world’s fastest bowler strongly appealed to everyone to help people as much as they can as it is a matter of human lives.

“This is not a problem of Hindu and Muslim, Christian and Sikh. Its all our problem,” said a former cricketer turned analyst.