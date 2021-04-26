Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer 'Radhe' first song 'Seeti Maar' is out now

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer 'Radhe' first song 'Seeti Maar' is out now

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has unveiled Seeti Maar, the first song of the film, and the fans can’t stop gushing over superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

The song Seeti Maar is the rendition of the popular Telugu song of the same name that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the song “#SeetiMaar”.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline,” Salman Khan gave a big shout out to Allu Arjun, who featured in the original video song.

Salman Khan and Disha have won the hearts of the fans with their crazy dance moves.

The film will be released on May 13, 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Atif Aslam prays for India as country battles worst coronavirus surge

Atif Aslam prays for India as country battles worst coronavirus surge
Pooja Hegde contracts coronavirus, isolates herself

Pooja Hegde contracts coronavirus, isolates herself
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to India from Maldives trip after backlash

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to India from Maldives trip after backlash
Akshay Kumar donates one crore for coronavirus relief work

Akshay Kumar donates one crore for coronavirus relief work
Atiqa Odho applauds govt for offering help to India

Atiqa Odho applauds govt for offering help to India
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui returns to gym after 9-month hiatus

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui returns to gym after 9-month hiatus
Ali Zafar urges government to reconsider exams in current Covid-19 scenario

Ali Zafar urges government to reconsider exams in current Covid-19 scenario
Salman Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Radhe’ trailer

Salman Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Radhe’ trailer
Mehwish Hayat urges government to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19

Mehwish Hayat urges government to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19
Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast

Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast
Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing

Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing
#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students

#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students

Latest

view all