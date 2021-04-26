Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Mehwish Hayat truly 'disturbed' by the way Covid-19 is effecting India

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Mehwish Hayat truly 'disturbed' by the way Covid-19 is effecting India

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has said that she was truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India.”

“We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through - we’re here to offer whatever help is needed,” she said.

The actress also urged her Pakistani fans to follow SOPs as the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

She said, “I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)” followed by folded hands emoji.

