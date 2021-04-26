Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab

Indian star Adnan Sami recently got candid about his entire covid-19 vaccine experience as well as the feeling of ‘security’ it granted him.

He addressed the experience on Instagram with a caption that read, “The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED… I got myself vaccinated. It’s a very secured feeling... I strongly urge everyone to go out there & do the same.”

Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for your protection. Side effects? Even an age old tested ‘aspirin’ can have side effects but you don’t read about it because it’s no longer ‘news worthy’!!”

“Some people are allergic to ‘mushrooms’... There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we’re all different! You hear about the vaccines because it’s a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing!”

He concluded his note by saying, “Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!!” (sic)

More From Bollywood:

Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown

Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown
Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation

Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation
Bhumi Pednekar addresses ‘heartbreak’ over resource lacks

Bhumi Pednekar addresses ‘heartbreak’ over resource lacks
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood stars vacationing amid India’s COVID crisis

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood stars vacationing amid India’s COVID crisis

Suniel Shetty reveals how new actors are recreating the Bollywood landscape

Suniel Shetty reveals how new actors are recreating the Bollywood landscape
Saif Ali Khan trolls daughter Sara Ali Khan for being critical of Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan trolls daughter Sara Ali Khan for being critical of Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor optimistic about his film’s OTT release after a 2-year delay

Arjun Kapoor optimistic about his film’s OTT release after a 2-year delay

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave
How Ranbir Kapoor felt about Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at him

How Ranbir Kapoor felt about Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at him
Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Pooja Bhatt touches on survivor’s guilt amid covid-19

Pooja Bhatt touches on survivor’s guilt amid covid-19
Madhuri Dixit reminisces over ‘Anjaam’ release

Madhuri Dixit reminisces over ‘Anjaam’ release

Latest

view all