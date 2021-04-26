Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab

Indian star Adnan Sami recently got candid about his entire covid-19 vaccine experience as well as the feeling of ‘security’ it granted him.

He addressed the experience on Instagram with a caption that read, “The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED… I got myself vaccinated. It’s a very secured feeling... I strongly urge everyone to go out there & do the same.”

Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for your protection. Side effects? Even an age old tested ‘aspirin’ can have side effects but you don’t read about it because it’s no longer ‘news worthy’!!”

“Some people are allergic to ‘mushrooms’... There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we’re all different! You hear about the vaccines because it’s a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing!”



He concluded his note by saying, “Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!!” (sic)