Bollywood
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor waxes poetic about girlfriend Malaika Arora

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Arjun Kapoor gushed over Malaika Arora and the way she has carries herself with dignity

Bollywood’s power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been going strong since quite some time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun gushed over his girlfriend and the way she has carries herself with dignity while being in the industry since she was only 20 years old.

"I love how dignified Malaika is. The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality,” he said

“I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things,” he continued.

“She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!" he added.

