Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
AAAmna Amir

PIMS forced to halt vaccination process after IT system crashes

By
AAAmna Amir

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

A computer screen at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) shows that the hospital's online system has gone down on April 27, 2021. — Photo by author

  • PIMS IT system crashes.
  • Several elderly people asked to go back without being vaccinated.
  • IT system is expected to be restored by 5 pm, says PIMS vaccine focal person.

ISLAMABAD: The IT system of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) crashed on Tuesday forcing the hospital to put off its vaccination process, Geo News reported.

The suspension of the vaccination process troubled people who had arrived at PIMS and had been waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine jab. Several elderly people were asked by the hospital's management to go back without being inoculated.

Reacting to the development, the hospital administration said the IT system had crashed due to the closure of the NTC server, adding that without the IT system, it wasn't possible to vaccinate people.

"We cannot vaccinate people without entering relevant data into NADRA's database," a hospital official said, saying that transferring the system to an alternative system will take some time.

The system is expected to be restored by 5 pm, the official said. "The other routine functions of the hospital are being done manually," he added. 

More From Pakistan:

Tareen-aligned PTI group meets PM, expresses reservations against Shahzad Akbar

Tareen-aligned PTI group meets PM, expresses reservations against Shahzad Akbar
No exams until June 15 due to rising coronavirus cases: Shafqat Mehmood

No exams until June 15 due to rising coronavirus cases: Shafqat Mehmood
Pakistan announces ban on tourism, travel during Eid holidays

Pakistan announces ban on tourism, travel during Eid holidays
Sugar scam inquiry: Why was Dr Rizwan removed as the head of the JIT?

Sugar scam inquiry: Why was Dr Rizwan removed as the head of the JIT?
Coronavirus: Balochistan shuts down all private schools, colleges, universities till Eid

Coronavirus: Balochistan shuts down all private schools, colleges, universities till Eid
If the need arises, Pakistan will import oxygen from China or Iran: Fawad Chaudhry

If the need arises, Pakistan will import oxygen from China or Iran: Fawad Chaudhry
Govt instructs expectant mothers to refrain from coronavirus vaccination

Govt instructs expectant mothers to refrain from coronavirus vaccination
Sindh govt requests SHC to only allow urgent hearings due to rising coronavirus cases

Sindh govt requests SHC to only allow urgent hearings due to rising coronavirus cases
Govt not solely reliant on gifts, donations for COVID-19 vaccines, says Dr Sultan

Govt not solely reliant on gifts, donations for COVID-19 vaccines, says Dr Sultan
Video: PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up shopkeepers at Saddar mobile market in Karachi

Video: PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up shopkeepers at Saddar mobile market in Karachi
Balochistan: Citizens resort to panic buying of oxygen cylinders amid coronavirus fears

Balochistan: Citizens resort to panic buying of oxygen cylinders amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Experts to visit Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen production plant today

Coronavirus: Experts to visit Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen production plant today

Latest

view all