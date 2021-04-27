PIMS forced to halt vaccination process after IT system crashes

A computer screen at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) shows that the hospital's online system has gone down on April 27, 2021. — Photo by author

PIMS IT system crashes.

Several elderly people asked to go back without being vaccinated.

IT system is expected to be restored by 5 pm, says PIMS vaccine focal person.

ISLAMABAD: The IT system of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) crashed on Tuesday forcing the hospital to put off its vaccination process, Geo News reported.

The suspension of the vaccination process troubled people who had arrived at PIMS and had been waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine jab. Several elderly people were asked by the hospital's management to go back without being inoculated.

Reacting to the development, the hospital administration said the IT system had crashed due to the closure of the NTC server, adding that without the IT system, it wasn't possible to vaccinate people.

"We cannot vaccinate people without entering relevant data into NADRA's database," a hospital official said, saying that transferring the system to an alternative system will take some time.

The system is expected to be restored by 5 pm, the official said. "The other routine functions of the hospital are being done manually," he added.