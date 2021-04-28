Pakistan records highest single-day death toll since coronavirus pandemic started

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. Photo: REUTERS

Pakistan reports 201 new fatalities from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.



This is the first time coronavirus deaths in the country have crossed the 200-mark.



The country's positivity rate has risen to 10.77%, with 88,207 active cases.



Pakistan on Wednesday reported 201 new fatalities from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year.

This is the first time coronavirus deaths in the country have crossed the 200-mark.

According to the official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which synergises government efforts against COVID-19, the death toll in the country reached 17,329 with the latest surge.

Pakistan conducted 49,101 tests for coronavirus, out of which 5,292 returned positive. The total tally of coronavirus cases stands at 810,231 country-wide with the highest cases reported in Punjab so far.



The country's positivity rate has risen to 10.77%, with 88,207 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 704,494 so far.

Ministry of Interior announces fresh restrictions

A day earlier, the Ministry of Interior had announced fresh restrictions across the country, which includes a complete ban on tourism from May 8-16.

A press release issued by the ministry announced that the NCOC had decided to ban tourism from May 8-16. "Closure of tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed," read the press release.



The NCOC had announced a ban on inter-provincial and inter-city transport will also remain during the Eid holidays however, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be allowed to travel back to their areas during the holidays.

The interior ministry had said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and transport will also remain closed for the public.