Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra asks US to provide its surplus COVID vaccines to India

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Priyanka Chopra asks US to provide its surplus COVID vaccines to India

Priyanka Chopra is requesting United States to give a helping hand to India with its surplus COVID-19 vaccines as her home country faces a lethal second wave that has slipped out of control. 

In a tweet, the Quantico actor shared that the US has ordered more vaccines than it required and could easily provide them to India in order to help the country curb the spread of the virus.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide,” she wrote.

“But the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she added.

Chopra’s cry for help, however, was met with mixed response from social media users as many reminded her that she took too long to tweet.

"This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user.

"Good morning. US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday,” added another. 

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor waxes poetic about girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor waxes poetic about girlfriend Malaika Arora
Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab

Adnan Sami speaks out after getting covid-19 vaccine jab
Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown

Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown
Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation

Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation
Bhumi Pednekar addresses ‘heartbreak’ over resource lacks

Bhumi Pednekar addresses ‘heartbreak’ over resource lacks
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood stars vacationing amid India’s COVID crisis

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood stars vacationing amid India’s COVID crisis

Suniel Shetty reveals how new actors are recreating the Bollywood landscape

Suniel Shetty reveals how new actors are recreating the Bollywood landscape
Saif Ali Khan trolls daughter Sara Ali Khan for being critical of Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan trolls daughter Sara Ali Khan for being critical of Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor optimistic about his film’s OTT release after a 2-year delay

Arjun Kapoor optimistic about his film’s OTT release after a 2-year delay

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave
How Ranbir Kapoor felt about Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at him

How Ranbir Kapoor felt about Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at him
Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Latest

view all