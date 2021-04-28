Priyanka Chopra asks US to provide its surplus COVID vaccines to India

Priyanka Chopra is requesting United States to give a helping hand to India with its surplus COVID-19 vaccines as her home country faces a lethal second wave that has slipped out of control.

In a tweet, the Quantico actor shared that the US has ordered more vaccines than it required and could easily provide them to India in order to help the country curb the spread of the virus.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide,” she wrote.

“But the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she added.

Chopra’s cry for help, however, was met with mixed response from social media users as many reminded her that she took too long to tweet.



"This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user.

"Good morning. US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday,” added another.